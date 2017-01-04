Report: Food stocks low in southern Haiti in wake of storm

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An international aid group is warning that hundreds of thousands of people in southern Haiti are at risk of malnutrition three months after Hurricane Matthew pounded the area.

Oxfam says that harvests across the southern peninsula are expected to be "very poor" over the next two months because of large-scale crop losses. Matthew destroyed 80 percent of crops and destroyed most livestock in some of the hardest-hit parts of a region considered the breadbasket of the impoverished Caribbean country.

The report released Wednesday says the U.N. has raised just 38 percent of a $139 million fund to aid victims of the storm.

Hurricane Matthew made landfall near Les Anglais on Oct. 4 as a Category 4 storm before moving on to Cuba and the Bahamas.