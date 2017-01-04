WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--TOTTENHAM-CHELSEA

LONDON — Chelsea is chasing a Premier League record 14th consecutive win in a single season when the leaders play at Tottenham, which is trying to break back into the top four. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

CYC--HOUR RECORD-105 YEARS OLD

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — At 105 years old, Robert Marchand does not make plans for the future. He just sets ambitious targets for himself and delivers world records. The French veteran takes to the boards for the national velodrome to establish a new world hour mark in the over-105s category. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1900 GMT.

TEN--ASB CLASSIC

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Serena Williams lost her second-round match at the ASB Classic and the 22-time Grand Slam singles champion, frustrated by swirling winds, didn't leave quietly. SENT: 420 words, photos.

GLF--HOT HIDEKI

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Unbeatable at the end of the year, Hideki Matsuyama went home to Japan and nearly met his match. His father. "It was close," Matsuyama said, laughing as the translation was given in English. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 880 words, photos.

JUM--WORLD CUP

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Olympic ski jumping champion Kamil Stoch of Poland takes a slim 0.8-point lead over Stefan Kraft of Austria into the third stop of the Four Hills Tour. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1500 GMT.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — With Cristiano Ronaldo out of the lineup to rest, Real Madrid hosts Sevilla in a first-leg match in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2200 GMT.

Also:

— SOC--TIANJIN-WITSEL — Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel completes transfer to Tianjin. SENT: 230 words.

TENNIS:

TEN--BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL

BRISBANE, Australia — A change of scenery didn't change much about the outcome of Stan Wawrinka's opening match of the season. The U.S. Open champion won his debut match at the Brisbane International tournament on Wednesday, beating Viktor Troicki 7-6 (5), 6-4 to move into the quarterfinals against Kyle Edmund. By John Pye. SENT: 600 words, photos.

TEN--HOPMAN CUP

PERTH, Australia — Roger Federer found himself overmatched — just — by a younger and stronger-serving opponent on Wednesday, losing 7-6 (1), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) to 19-year-old Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Hopman Cup. SENT: 385 words, photos.

Also:

— TEN--KVITOVA-ATTACK — Kvitova's recovery going well, reward offered for attacker. SENT: 115 words.

— TEN--SHENZHEN OPEN — Simona Halep loses in 2nd round of Shenzhen Open. SENT: 90 words.

CRICKET:

CRI--AUSTRALIA-PAKISTAN

SYDNEY — An unbeaten century stand by Azhar Ali and Younis Khan on Wednesday rallied Pakistan from a dire start to be 126-2 at stumps on day two at the Sydney Cricket Ground, still trailing Australia by 412 runs but with renewed hope of avoiding the follow-on. By Keiran Smith. SENT: 710 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-SRI LANKA

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Suranga Lakmal claimed four wickets on Wednesday but could not prevent South Africa from setting Sri Lanka a target of 507 for victory on day three of the second test at Newlands. SENT: 300 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — The Boston Celtics made 17 3-pointers for the second straight game in beating the Utah Jazz 115-104. SENT: 870 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton Oilers 3-1 to extend their winning streak to 16. SENT: 860 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports@ap.org.