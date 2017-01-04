Workers needn’t apply for leave for ‘rest days’ if they refused to work

The Ministry of Labor (MOL) said workers in the private sectors needn’t apply for leave for the “rest days” on which they didn’t promise to work overtime.

The newly passed Labor Standards Act amendment, which took effect on Dec 23, 2016, stipulates that there are two days off for every seven days, one of which is an “official holiday” and the other is a “rest day.” The “official holiday” is a mandatory holiday, but the “rest day” means workers who need more income can opt to work on this day if the company offers them to work.

The ministry explained on Tuesday that if a worker has agreed and been scheduled to work overtime on a specific rest day, but due to some reasons, the worker can’t work as scheduled, then he or she will have to apply for leave.

For example, if a worker has agreed to work overtime for eight hours on a rest day, but can only work for six hours on that day, then the worker will have to apply for a two-hour leave, according to the MOL. The same principle applies to a one-day leave.

However, if a worker has refused to work overtime on the rest day, he or she will not be required to apply for leave for that day, the ministry said.