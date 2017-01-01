Trash collection schedule for Lunar New Year holidays

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With the Lunar New Year around the corner, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) of the Taipei City Government announced Wednesday the trash collection schedule for the upcoming holidays, those who need to get rid of trash before leaving for the holidays might need to take notes.

According to the DEP, garbage collection will be suspended from the first day of Chinese New Year through the third day. Additional vehicles will be dispatched at noon and night time on Chinese New Year’s Eve to collect garbage before the holidays.

Regular trash collection will be back to service on Wednesday, February 1 while the service will not be available from January 28 through 30. Those who need to get rid of trash before leaving for the holidays can drop them off at 41 trash collection points across the city at designated time slots.