Elgar scores 55 as South Africa extends lead over Sri Lanka

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Dean Elgar added a fifty to the century he scored in the first innings as South Africa extended its lead over Sri Lanka in the second test on Day 3 at Newlands.

Although Sri Lanka picked up four wickets in Wednesday's morning session, South Africa reached 136-4 at lunch to gain an overall lead of 418.

The South African second innings was built on the back of Elgar's 55, while fellow opener Stephen Cook and JP Duminy both made 30.

South Africa's dominance in the game was set up by centuries from Elgar and Quinton de Kock in the first innings, before Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada shared eight wickets to bowl Sri Lanka out for 110 on Day 2.