Weather expert: 3 or 4 days of warm weather are still ahead

Cheng Ming-dean, head of the Central Weather Bureau’s Forecast Center, said Wednesday on his Facebook page that continuing the spell of warm weather since the turn of the year, “there will still be three or four warm winter days before next northeast seasonal winds intensify.”

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicted daytime highs of 25 to 27 degrees Celsius and lows of around 17 to 21 degrees on Wednesday for all of Taiwan as a result of weakening northeast seasonal winds.

The warm weather pattern will continue throughout the country from Thursday to Saturday (Jan 5 – 7), with daytime highs expected to be in the range of 25 to 28 degrees as the winds shift direction to blowing from the east and the southeast, the CWB said.



Starting from Sunday, notable changes in the weather will be expected as the northeast monsoon strengthens, gradually bringing temperatures down in North Taiwan, Yilan County and Hualien County.