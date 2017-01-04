Taoyuan Airport aims to become Taiwan’s first low carbon airport

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TTIA) has announced on Tuesday its new goal to become the first and leading low carbon airport in Taiwan.

The decision came at a time when the airport has seen significant growth in passenger numbers, with total passenger traffic reaching 42 million by the end of 2016, which is on par with other international airports such as Singapore’s Changi Airport, Hong Kong International Airport, and South Korea’s Incheon International Airport.

The large increase in passenger traffic has moved the airport up to the ACI’s top evaluation category by size. (the over 40 million passengers per annum category).

ACI, or Airports Council International, is the only global trade representative of the world’s airports.

The TTIA has introduced some new procedures since last year in response to the growth and has projected its passenger traffic to expand to 45 million passengers per year by 2018.

In a bid to support global initiatives in pursuing low-carbon development, the airport on Tuesday announced its action plans to cut down its carbon emissions for the coming year, including pushing for GHG emissions inspections, the use of low carbon air conditioning systems and electric cars and vans, all of which are part of the company’s longer term goal to become a sustainable and environmentally responsible airport.