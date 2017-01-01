Government to crack down on unfair price rises

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Cabinet said Wednesday it would crack down on price rises using the new workweek system as an excuse.

Earlier in the day, the government rejected statements from employers to the effect that the measures would result in a “triple loss” of price rises, wage cuts and an inability to take up days off.

The new rules have cut down the number of maximum working hours allowed from 84 over two weeks to 40 a week, while employees can receive one mandatory day off and one flexible day off per week.

Business organizations have said the new system was fueling price hikes for everything from food to bus fares.

At a news conference packed with government ministers Wednesday, the Cabinet announced it had mobilized a Fair Trade Commission taskforce to prevent unfair price rises.

If businesses were found to have pushed through unreasonable hikes, they would face severe punishment, FTC Deputy Minister Chiu Yung-ho said. However, the government would also respect market mechanisms in the case of price adaptations which truly reflected rising costs, he added.

The new workweek regulations were not chaotic at all, Labor Minister Kuo Fong-yu said, emphasizing that during the first quarter familiarizing the public with the new system would be the priority. The second quarter would see more counseling, while serious investigations and reviews would not start until the third quarter of the year, Kuo said.

Vice Premier Lin Hsi-yao said the aims of workweek reform were to secure workers’ rights to days off and to unify the holiday system on a national scale. Both aims had been achieved, but there would always be side effects, Lin told the news conference. Some sectors would face more difficulties than others, but the cost of the measures to businesses had been shown by studies to be marginal, the vice premier concluded.