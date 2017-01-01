Two endangered rays butchered at Kaohsiung fish market

Taipei (Taiwan News) --Horrifying images of two endangered reef manta rays for sale emerged at a fish market in Kaohsiung Sunday. Netizen reported this to local media and caused public outcry.

Pictures of bloody manta rays sold as meat were shared on social media, as the giant fish drew many buyers’ attention and uploaded the pictures and check-in at the market for showing off.

The reef manta ray is one of the largest rays in the world, which is considered to be vulnerable by the IUCN in its Red List of Endangered Species because its population decreases drastically over the last 20 years due to overfishing.

However, manta ray is not on the list of protected species in Taiwan, and many fishermen caught the rays and sold them as meat for cheap price during their migration passing by Taiwan.

The reef manta ray is also popular among divers. “Capturing and killing the fish is equivalent to "killing off the local tourism," said a local conservationist who expressed his disappointment and concern over the practice.