Taiwan startup guru apologizes to employees affected by downsizing

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- A total of 80 percent of the staff at Hope Bay Technologies Inc., founded by Taiwanese startup guru and cloud whiz Ben Jai, were rumored to have lost their jobs ahead of the Lunar New Year, reports said Tuesday. Jai later posted an apology on Facebook to employees for the layoffs, saying the company will continue operations of the cloud storage business unit of and the headcount reduction will comply with the law.

Jai said that a mature startup has to continuously adapt its business to the changing market to survive in a competitive environment; what's more, a long-time partner has decided to change the product strategy so that the team has to correspond to the adjustment, and with that, the public cloud computing platform project has to be discontinued, as do the people involved in the project.

The 'partner' behind the layoff plan was reportedly Hon Hai Precision founder and Chairman Terry Gou, who was displeased with the startup's performance, leading the local startup guru to resort to downsizing to focus on more lucrative business, according to a local financial news agency cnYes.com.

Hope Bay's registered chairman is Ben Jai, with board directors including Hsu Shou-kuo, chief technology officer of Hon Hai subsidiary Ingrasys Technology Inc., and Ho Yi-chen representing Hon Hai subsidiaries Hyield Venture Capital Co., according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Hyield is registered as a management and investment consultancy service provider and Ingrasys designs, manufacturers and markets data storage facilities.

The future

Jai said the company will continue its cloud storage services with a team engaging in research and development, sales, and after-sales services. He emphasized that the cash flow is strong enough to sustain the operation and the number of employees is not 110-120 as other media outlets reported, but did not give more details on the number of people affected.

Media reports said his company was threatened with bankruptcy and financial insolvency and was laying off about 80 percent of its more than 110 employees immediately, with their final salary payments dated Tuesday.

Ben Jai – key opinion speaker in Taiwan startup community

Before founding Hope Bay, Jai served as an engineering manager for Google, California, who was said to have successfully led team which improved server utilization, came back to Taiwan in 2010 to work for Taiwan's Delta Electronics as a top official at the cloud technology center, and set up Hope Bay in 2013 to research and develop cloud-based solutions. The startup has been known for its creative and dynamic organizational culture modeled after Google.

The outspoken young entrepreneur has achieved the status of a key innovator due to his work as an influencer in the local startup community and later advisor to the administration of Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je. His criticisms of Uber Taiwan have been widely applauded and cited by Uber's opponents in the country, including its evasion of taxes, ambiguous passenger liability insurance policy and uneven distribution of wealth.