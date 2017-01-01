Richie Jen hits tree in Dakar Rally

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese singer and actor Richie Jen hit a tree while participating in the Dakar Rally for motorcycles in Argentina, reports said Wednesday.

Jen, 50, informed his friends and relatives that doctors had concluded nothing hd been broken and he only needed some rest.

The 19th edition of the rally had left the Paraguayan capital of Asuncion on Monday, and it was close to the end of the second leg, on January 3, from Resistencia to San Miguel de Tucuman in Argentina, that Jen reportedly lost control over his bike. The machine hit a tree and the singer was thrown off, reports said.

A helicopter airlifted him back to base, where X-rays showed no serious injuries. He would however be unable to continue in the race for the time being, having to rest and recover, he wrote on his Facebook page.

In the first stage, Jen had finished 134th on a Chinese-made Zongshen motorbike.

The rally also passes through Bolivia and finishes in Buenos Aires on January 14 after 9,000 kilometers.