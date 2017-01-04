Funeral for former politician features 50 sexy pole-dancing girls

Chiayi (Taiwan News)--The funeral procession of a former Chiayi County politician on Tuesday featured 50 sexy girls pole dancing on top of 50 jeeps, attracting passersby to stop to watch.

Former Chiayi County Council Speaker Tung Hsiang passed away in December last year at the age of 76. His funeral took place in Chiayi County on Tuesday. Politicians attending the funeral included People First Party Chairman James Soong, Chiayi County Magistrate Helen Chang, legislators and many county council members.



(source: 黑色豪門企業 www.facebook.com)

The funeral procession was several kilometers in length and featured traditional bands, drummer troupes, more than 100 imported luxury cars, and 50 girls pole dancing on top of 50 jeeps. The unique procession attracted much attention and many passersby stopped to watch, take photos or shoot video.



(source: 黑色豪門企業 www.facebook.com)

Tung served as Chiayi County councilman and council speaker for several terms.



(File photo: Tung Hsiang, second from left)

Still another video showing all 50 pole dancers in action, also posted on 黑色豪門企業: