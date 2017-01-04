BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

TRUMP-NKOREA-OPTIONS — Donald Trump says he is confident North Korea won't develop a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike the United States. But his options for stopping the reclusive communist country are slim: diplomacy that would reward Pyongyang, sanctions which haven't worked, and military action that no one wants. By MATTHEW PENNINGTON, photos.

NKOREA-TRUMP — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to vow that North Korea won't develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the United States. But it might already have done so. By Foster Klug. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES JAIL ATTACK — Nearly 160 inmates escaped after suspected Muslim rebels attacked a jail in the southern Philippines before dawn Wednesday, and at least six people were shot dead as pursuing government forces traded fire with gunmen, officials said. SENT: 320 words.

FIJI-EARTHQUAKE — A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Fiji on Wednesday, prompting a brief tsunami warning for the Pacific island nation. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. SENT: 240 words.

PAKISTAN ) — A Pakistani police official says a roadside bomb has struck a vehicle carrying police in the country's northwest, wounding four officers and 15 passers-by. SENT: 200 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL

CHINA-RENEWABLE GIANT — Other investors are wary of Brazil, but when Duke Energy wanted to sell 10 hydroelectric dams there, a Chinese utility shrugged off the country's economic turmoil and paid $1.2 billion to add them to an energy empire that stretches from Malaysia to Germany to the Amazon. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 960 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS -- Asian shares were mixed Wednesday, as the Tokyo benchmark jumped in the first trading of 2017, helped by a weak yen. Other indexes lost some gains from earlier this week. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 370 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is Scott McDonald. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.