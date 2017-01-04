Taiwan’s Eva Air among world’s 10 safest airlines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s Eva Air has been ranked sixth among the top 10 safest airlines in the world by the German-based Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Centre, or JACDEC.

JACDEC on Tuesday released its annual list of the world’s safest airlines, in which 60 international airlines were rated based on the organization’s aviation safety data.

The world’s safest airline was Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways, followed by Air New Zealand and Hainan Airlines from China.

Eva Air is the only Taiwan-based carrier to be included on the top 10 list, while it fell three notches in the rankings from a year ago, when it was ranked 3rd and trailing only behind Cathay Pacific Airways and Emirates.

Another Taiwan-based airline on the list was China Airlines, ranked 60th.

In November, rating agency AirlineRatings.com also announced its list of top 10 best global airlines, with Eva Air taking out the 9th spot.

The world’s top 10 safest airlines, according to JACDEC:

1. Cathay Pacific (China, Hong Kong)

2. Air New Zealand (New Zealand)

3. Hainan Airlines (China)

4. Qatar Airways (Qatar)

5. KLM (Netherlands)

6. Eva Air (Taiwan)

7. Emirates (United Arab Emirates)

8. Etihad Airways (United Arab Emirates)

9. Qantas (Australia)

10. Japan Airlines (Japan)