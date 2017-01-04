FAA, airline investigating how worker got left in cargo hold

Federal authorities and airline officials are investigating the odd flight of baggage handler who wound up in the cargo hold of a plane for more than 300 miles.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it hoped to talk to the man on Tuesday. The agency says it will determine whether the man's cargo-loading company followed proper procedures to make sure that all employees were out of the cargo hold before the doors were closed and the plane took off.

The man was found unharmed after the United Express flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, landed Sunday at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C.

United Airlines spokeswoman Erin Benson says the cargo hold was temperature-controlled and pressurized.