George Kosana, sheriff in 'Night of the Living Dead,' dies

The actor who played the role of Sheriff McClelland in the 1968 cult zombie film, "Night of the Living Dead," has died. George Kosana was 81.

Longtime friend John Russo says Kosana was found dead Friday in his home in Clairton, Pennsylvania, after friends said he was not returning telephone calls. Russo was a co-writer of the movie and recruited Kosana for the part, calling him a "natural" and "good fit" for the role of sheriff.

Russo says he and Kosana frequently attended horror film conventions, signing autographs and selling collectibles. Kosana's role was among the most popular, owing in part to his memorable ad lib: "They're dead. They're all messed up."

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.