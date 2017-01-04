WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange interviewed on 'Hannity'

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Hannity interviews WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange tonight on "Hannity."

During the hour, Assange insists the Russian government was not his source for the hacked emails he released from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

In the interview, Assange argues that the Obama administration has pushed the narrative of Russia meddling in the U.S. election to delegitimize President-elect Donald Trump.

"Hannity" airs at 10 p.m. EST on Fox News Channel.