Story on Rockettes meeting over Trump performance criticized

NEW YORK (AP) — The Madison Square Garden Co. is slamming an article from Marie Claire that details a private meeting between its executive chairman and the Radio City Rockettes over a performance at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Marie Claire reported Tuesday that chairman James Dolan told the dancers Dec. 27 that it was "very appropriate" that they perform at the inauguration and other historical moments. The meeting came days after a dancer said she was "embarrassed" by the gig, triggering calls for a boycott of the Rockettes by some on social media.

MSG Co. employs the Rockettes. The company says Dolan stood behind his comments, but the story came from an unauthorized recording by someone there. The company says the recording "was deceitful and cowardly" and it was disappointed the story was posted.