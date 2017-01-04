  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By Associated Press
2017/01/04 04:17

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jan 252.70 252.75 248.00 248.10 Down 1.65
Feb 250.60 254.20 248.40 248.55 Down 1.65
Mar 250.70 254.85 248.60 248.90 Down 1.65
Apr 252.40 255.10 249.10 249.25 Down 1.70
May 251.40 255.35 249.30 249.55 Down 1.65
Jun 249.95 Down 1.60
Jul 252.65 255.10 250.10 250.20 Down 1.60
Aug 250.50 Down 1.60
Sep 255.25 255.25 250.55 250.65 Down 1.55
Oct 250.80 Down 1.50
Nov 250.90 Down 1.50
Dec 256.05 256.05 251.00 251.00 Down 1.50
Jan 251.05 Down 1.50
Feb 251.05 Down 1.50
Mar 251.05 Down 1.50
Apr 251.00 Down 1.50
May 250.90 Down 1.50
Jun 250.80 Down 1.50
Jul 250.70 Down 1.50
Aug 250.65 Down 1.50
Sep 250.65 Down 1.50
Oct 250.60 Down 1.50
Nov 250.60 Down 1.50
Dec 250.60 Down 1.50
Mar 250.70 Down 1.50
May 250.75 Down 1.50
Jul 250.80 Down 1.50
Sep 250.85 Down 1.50
Dec 250.95 Down 1.50
Mar 251.05 Down 1.50
May 251.10 Down 1.50
Jul 251.15 Down 1.50
Sep 251.20 Down 1.50
Dec 251.25 Down 1.50
Mar 251.30 Down 1.50
May 251.35 Down 1.50
Jul 251.40 Down 1.50
Sep 251.45 Down 1.50
Dec 251.50 Down 1.50