New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jan
|252.70
|252.75
|248.00
|248.10 Down 1.65
|Feb
|250.60
|254.20
|248.40
|248.55 Down 1.65
|Mar
|250.70
|254.85
|248.60
|248.90 Down 1.65
|Apr
|252.40
|255.10
|249.10
|249.25 Down 1.70
|May
|251.40
|255.35
|249.30
|249.55 Down 1.65
|Jun
|249.95 Down 1.60
|Jul
|252.65
|255.10
|250.10
|250.20 Down 1.60
|Aug
|250.50 Down 1.60
|Sep
|255.25
|255.25
|250.55
|250.65 Down 1.55
|Oct
|250.80 Down 1.50
|Nov
|250.90 Down 1.50
|Dec
|256.05
|256.05
|251.00
|251.00 Down 1.50
|Jan
|251.05 Down 1.50
|Feb
|251.05 Down 1.50
|Mar
|251.05 Down 1.50
|Apr
|251.00 Down 1.50
|May
|250.90 Down 1.50
|Jun
|250.80 Down 1.50
|Jul
|250.70 Down 1.50
|Aug
|250.65 Down 1.50
|Sep
|250.65 Down 1.50
|Oct
|250.60 Down 1.50
|Nov
|250.60 Down 1.50
|Dec
|250.60 Down 1.50
|Mar
|250.70 Down 1.50
|May
|250.75 Down 1.50
|Jul
|250.80 Down 1.50
|Sep
|250.85 Down 1.50
|Dec
|250.95 Down 1.50
|Mar
|251.05 Down 1.50
|May
|251.10 Down 1.50
|Jul
|251.15 Down 1.50
|Sep
|251.20 Down 1.50
|Dec
|251.25 Down 1.50
|Mar
|251.30 Down 1.50
|May
|251.35 Down 1.50
|Jul
|251.40 Down 1.50
|Sep
|251.45 Down 1.50
|Dec
|251.50 Down 1.50