Trump's slim NKorea options: Diplomacy, sanctions, force
By MATTHEW PENNINGTON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2017/01/04 04:24
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, file photo, a woman holds up her cell phone before a rally with then presidential candidate Donald Trump in Bedford, N.H. President-elect Trump tweeted Tuesday that North Korea won’t develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the United States, but it’s possible it already has. After five atomic test explosions and a rising number of ballistic missile test launches, many experts believe that North Korea can arm short- and mid-range missiles with warheads that put Guam at risk. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 file photo, South Koreans watch a TV news program showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year's speech, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, that North Korea won’t develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the United States, but it’s possible it already has. After five atomic test explosions and a rising number of ballistic missile test launches, many experts believe that North Korea can arm short- and mid-range missiles with warheads that put Guam at risk. The letters on the screen read "New Year for Reunification." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2016, file photo, a man watches a TV news program showing a file image of a missile launch conducted by North Korea, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, to vow that North Korea’s push to develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the United States “won’t happen.” It may already have. The letters read "North attempted to fire a mid-range Musudan missile in June." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump says he is confident North Korea won't develop a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike the United States. But his options for stopping the reclusive communist country are slim: diplomacy that would reward Pyongyang, sanctions that haven't worked, and military action that no one wants.
For more than two decades, Republican and Democratic administrations have tried carrots and sticks to steer North Korea away from nuclear weapons. Each has failed. And as Trump prepares to take office Jan. 20, the stakes are rising.
On Sunday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said preparations for launching an intercontinental ballistic missile "reached the final stage."
Trump tweeted Monday: "It won't happen!"
But some experts believe the North will have the capability to strike the U.S. mainland before Trump's term is up.