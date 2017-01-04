Football players settle hazing case over 'No Gay Thursday'

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Three suburban Philadelphia high school football players have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge to settle allegations they sexually assaulted a freshman player with a broom handle on what the team called "No Gay Thursday."

Tuesday's statement by Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan and attorneys for the three Conestoga High School seniors say the freshman wasn't physically harmed, though he was briefly poked in the leg with the broomstick.

They say the victim reported it to his father months after it occurred in October — and only after he was charged with an unspecified juvenile offense.

The three seniors pleaded guilty to summary harassment. The statement doesn't say how they were punished.

A coach resigned, though prosecutors say there's no evidence the staff knew of the team's hazing culture.