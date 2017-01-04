BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Wednesday, Jan. 4

TODAY

U.S. car makers report their December sales numbers, and the Mortgage Bankers Association reports on home loan applications for the last two weeks of December. Burger chain Sonic reports its first-quarter earnings.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Xerox's stock soared on the copier maker's first day of trading since splitting off its business services unit into a separately listed company.

CENTERPIECE

Don't Fight the Fed

For investors and potential homebuyers, financial pros have similar advice: Don't worry too much about the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike.

STORY STOCKS

McKesson (MCK)

Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU)

Xerox (XRX)

Facebook (FB)

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Exelon (EXC)

Depomed (DEPO)

FUND FOCUS

Pioneer Bond (PIOBX)

The fund concentrates on bonds that are attractively valued and has brought in solid returns while minimizing risks. Morningstar says that makes it a "solid choice."

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.