AP Source: Pelicans, 7-footer Motiejunas agree on contract

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says 7-footer Donatas Motiejunas has agreed to play the rest of this season alongside Anthony Davis with the New Orleans Pelicans for a pro-rated veteran minimum worth about $600,000.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the contract has not yet been signed or announced, but was expected to be signed soon.

Motiejunas has played four seasons in the NBA with Houston, averaging 7.8 points and four rebounds.

As a restricted free agent last offseason, he signed an offer sheet from Brooklyn worth about $36 million over four years, but Houston initially sought to match it, only to allow the 26-year-old Lithuanian to become an unrestricted free agent after negotiations broke down.