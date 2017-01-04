The Latest at CES: 'Smart stores' to draw shoppers from web

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on CES gadget show in Las Vegas (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Technology may soon change the way you shop in brick-and-mortar stores, not just online.

Last month, Amazon unveiled a test store that lets shoppers fill their bags and walk out without seeing a cashier or scanning any items.

Many other stores have been experimenting with digital enhancements aimed at luring shoppers back from online sites. Many of these technologies will be unveiled or demonstrated at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, which begins Tuesday with media previews.

Robots, for instance, could help guide shoppers to the right aisle, while augmented reality apps could help you see how a particular shade of paint will look in the living room — or how you might look in a pair of jeans.

But plenty of retailers have learned through trial — and error — that technology can't get too far ahead of shoppers. It has to be easy to use and beneficial to shoppers in some way.

___

7:30 a.m.

TVs, drones, robots and a slew of other gadgets will showcase the annual CES gadget show in Las Vegas this week.

CES is one of the world's largest trade shows and is the forum for many tech companies and startups to unveil their plans for the year. Its influence has waned over the years, given that many leading companies including Apple, Google and Microsoft hold their own events. But the CES show still draws a lot of attention.

The event starts Tuesday with two days of company announcements on new products and services. The show floor itself opens on Thursday.

Gadgets expected include TVs with new capabilities and better picture quality, as well as all sorts of household products with internet connections, including refrigerators, doors and security cameras.