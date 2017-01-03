Inmates involved in Brazil prison massacre to be transferred

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities say the inmates responsible for the killings of 56 rivals at a prison in the Amazon will be transferred to high security federal institutions in addition to being prosecuted.

The governor of Amazonas also says he plans a new penitentiary with capacity of 3,200 inmates to address the problem of overcrowded prisons in the state.

The massacre in a prison in the city of Manaus ended on Monday after members of one crime gang attacked adversaries.

Many of the dead were beheaded or dismembered in the worst bloodshed at a Brazilian prison since 1992.

Authorities say that crime gangs Family of the North and First Command are fighting control of prisons and drug routes in northern Brazil.