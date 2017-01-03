BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

NKOREA-TRUMP — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump tweeted a vow that North Korea won't develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the United States. But it might already have done so. By Foster Klug. Sent 1,120 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA — South Korean President Park Geun-hye refused to testify in the impeachment trial that will decide her future, prompting the prosecutors to question why she has publicly denied the charges of corruption but will not do so before the court. By Kim Tong-Hyung. Sent 650 words, photos.

MYANMAR-ROHINGYA — Newly revealed video of Myanmar police beating Rohingya Muslims in northern Rakhine state has weakened months of government claims that its forces have not committed abuses in the region it has largely closed off to foreigners. By Joe Freeman. Sent 620 words, photos.

CHINA-SALT — China has started an overhaul of its salt industry, easing a monopoly that has existed in some form for more than 2,000 years and predates the Great Wall. By Nomaan Merchant. Sent 340 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-RUSSIA — Two Russian navy ships arrived in Manila for a goodwill visit as the Philippine leader moves to bolster ties with Moscow, including a possible weapons deal. Sent 270 words, photos.

CHINA-SOUTH CHINA SEA — China confirmed that its aircraft carrier has for the first time conducted drills in the South China Sea with a formation of other warships and fighter jets. Sent 340 words.

INDONESIA-BLASPHEMY TRIAL — An Indonesian court closes witness testimony to the media in the blasphemy trial of the capital's minority Christian governor. By Niniek Karmini. Sent 320 words, photos.

CHINA-POLLUTION — China's environmental ministry said companies had violated measures meant to reduce smog during a period of particularly noxious pollution. Sent 300 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-SANOFI — The Philippine Food and Drug Administration ordered pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to stop airing television and radio advertisements for its dengue vaccine in violation of a ban on promoting prescription or ethical drugs in mass media. Sent 160 words.

