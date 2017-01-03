Paris Saint-Germain confirms signing of Germany's Draxler

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the signing of Germany midfielder Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg in a deal reportedly worth up to 47 million euros (around $49 million).

The French club says the 23-year-old Draxler signed a deal through June 2021 on Monday. Wolfsburg already announced the deal subject to a medical examination on Dec. 24.

Both sides agreed not to disclose the transfer fee. German news agency dpa reported a fee of 42 million euros ($43.9 million), with bonuses of up to 5 million euros ($5.2 million).

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi says "the transfer of this highly sought-after Germany international reconfirms just how attractive our club is to the world's most talented players. He has all the qualities to play a major role in the club's project."