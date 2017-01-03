EMTs greatly moved by a little boy's thank-you note

EMTs responding to a medical emergency involving a pregnant woman who was bleeding heavily were greatly moved by a thank-you note written by the woman’s seven-year-old boy.

Nantou County Fire Department’s Jhushan branch responded to a medical emergency that called for EMTs to escort a pregnant woman who was bleeding heavily to hospital. According to the technicians who took on the mission, the woman was with a seven-year-old boy at home when they arrived. The boy helped put his mother’s baggage and slippers onto the ambulance and then sat docilely beside his mother, the EMTs said.

As the EMTs were concerned that medical situations calling for first aid might arise during the transport, they brought the boy to sit in the front seat, and the boy told his mother he was going to sit in the front and not to worry about him, according to the team.

The boy silently took out a pen and paper, which the technicians said they didn’t pay attention to as they thought he was engaged in some senseless doodling.

When responding to another medical emergency later that night, they found something in the glove compartment in front of the co-driver seat—a note written and put aside by the little boy, the EMTs said.

It was a thank-you note that used a combination of Chinese phonetic symbols and characters to say, “Thank you for getting there very quickly.” Chen Yen-lin and two other teammates who responded to the pregnant women’s call were greatly moved by the note.

In response to the note, Chen wrote, “This warming yet powerful little note has only a few words but it says so much. We risk our lives in fire and water, but we don’t ask much. We only ask for a little encouragement and gratitude to make us feel very satisfied.”

Chen said the little boy did not disturb their emergency mission throughout the journey and finished writing the thank-you note quietly without telling them. The note was found by Chen’s teammate. Chen thanked the little boy for giving them strength, saying the note is so cute.

The boy’s mother was transported to hospital safely without more serious medical complications.