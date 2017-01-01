Ben Jai to lay off 80 percent of staff: reports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 80 percent of staff at Hope Bay Technologies Inc., founded by CEO and cloud whiz Ben Jai, were losing their job ahead of the Lunar New Year, reports said Tuesday.

Jai has achieved the status of a key innovator due to his work as a workshop instructor and later advisor to the administration of Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je.

However, media reports emerging Tuesday said his company was threatened by bankruptcy and financial insolvency and was laying off about 80 percent of its more than 110 employees immediately, with their final salary payments dated Tuesday.

Only the members of two taskforces, whose function was not precisely described, would still continue to work, reports said.

Before founding Hope Bay, Jai served as engineering manager for Google and as a top official at the cloud technology center at Taiwan’s Delta Electronics.

He set up Hope Bay in 2013 to research and develop cloud-based products and services.

Jai achieved an even higher public profile when he was named as an adviser to the 2014 Taipei City mayoral campaign of outspoken independent candidate Ko, who defeated the ruling Kuomintang’s Sean Lien by a landslide.

After the election, he also became an adviser to the new city government team.

Jai, who has styled himself as the “long-haired cloud guy,” said he would post a statement online later in the day.