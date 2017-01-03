Lahiru Kumara claims maiden 5-wicket haul for Sri Lanka

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Lahiru Kumara claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka bowled South Africa out for 392 on Tuesday on the second day of the second test at Newlands.

Kumara added three wickets on Tuesday morning to the three that he picked up on the opening day to finish 6-122 as South Africa was dismissed just before lunch.

The 19-year-old fast bowler became the second youngest Sri Lankan to take a five-wicket haul in test cricket, after Ravindra Pushpakumara.

Quinton de Kock began the day unbeaten on 68 with South Africa on 297 for six, and extended his score to 101 before he fell victim to Kumara. It was his third test century.