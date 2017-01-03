Police officer praised for pushing stalled car down a busy bridge

Taipei (Taiwan News)--A police officer pushed a stalled car 500 meters down a busy bridge in New Taipei City during rush hours on Tuesday morning, and his act has been received with praise and gratitude.



Police officer Huang Wei-shou received a call from Tamsui Precinct’s Duty Command Center at 7:50 a.m. and was asked to go up the Guandu Bridge, which links Bali with Tamsui and Beitou, to check what had caused traffic congestion.

Huang said after he got on the bridge, he immediately saw a black car stalled on an outer lane, seriously obstructing the traffic.



Huang called for a tow truck. But if he had waited for a tow truck to arrive, it would have been too long and people on their way to work would have been seriously delayed. To get the traffic back on track quickly, he made a quick decision to work with the driver to push the car down the bridge.



Huang was joined while pushing from the rear of the vehicle by two passing motorcyclists who stopped to help. Together, the four successfully and safely pushed the car 500 meters down the bridge to a spot under the bridge.



The driver thanked the officer for his enthusiastic effort to push the car and his help to call a tow truck. Passersby recorded the car pushing process with their cell phones and one of them uploaded it to the Tamsui traffic LINE group, and many users have left messages to thank the officer for his hard work.