Norovirus outbreak expected during Lunar New Year: CDC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday warned about a possible outbreak of a new strain of Norovirus during the Lunar New Year, reminding the public to be vigilant about handwashing and food safety to prevent the spread of the disease.

The increased norovirus cases in Taiwan recently were mainly associated with a new strain of norovirus, GII.2, with 66 percent of which occurred on campuses, the CDC said.

CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo said as Noroviruses have a high mutation frequency of 2 to 3 years and are very infectious, the new-found variant of GII.2 may be causing the next gastroenteritis outbreak in Taiwan in the coming months.

Noroviruses are the most common cause of viral gastroenteritis. The infections can be transmitted via contaminated food and water or direct personal contact, with symptoms including diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

The CDC has urged the public to practice good hand hygiene in a bid to limit the spread of Norovirus.

As there is no specific treatment available for norovirus and the illness generally takes 1 to 3 days to recover, drinking plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration is recommended.