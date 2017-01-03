Australia-Pakistan 3rd test

SYDNEY (AP) — Scoreboard Tuesday at stumps on the first day of the third test between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground:

Australia 1st Innings

Matt Renshaw not out 167

David Warner c Sarfraz b Riaz 113

Usman Khawaja c Sarfraz b Riaz 13

Steve Smith c Sarfraz b Yasir 24

Peter Handscomb not out 40

Extras (2b, 1lb, 4nb, 1w) 8

Total: (for three wickets) 365

Overs: 88. Minutes: 388.

Fall of wicket: 1-151, 2-203, 3-244.

To bat: Hilton Cartwright, Steve Wade, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 16-1-58-0, Imran Khan 17-3-81-0 (2nb), Wahab Riaz 19-4-63-2 (2nb, 1w), Yasir Shah 30-2-132-1, Azhar Ali 4-0-16-0, Asad Shafiq 2-0-12-0.

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, England and Sundaram Ravi, India. Television umpire: Ian Gould, England.

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.