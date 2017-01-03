Indonesian police arrest ferry captain after deadly fire

A family member weeps as she waits for the identification process of the victims of Sunday's ferry fire, at the main police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Zahro Express, a ferry carrying more than 200 Indonesians celebrating the New Year holiday caught fire off Jakarta Sunday killing more than 20 people and injuring dozens others. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
A paramedic collects DNA sample from a family member to help identify the victims of Sunday's ferry fire, at the main police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Zahro Express, a ferry carrying more than 200 Indonesians celebrating the New Year holiday caught fire off Jakarta Sunday killing more than 20 people and injuring dozens others. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police have arrested the captain of a tourist ferry that caught fire on New Year's Day, leaving 40 people dead or missing.
The Zahro Express was carrying at least 247 people from Muara Angke port in northern Jakarta to Tidung, a resort island in the Kepulauan Seribu chain, when it caught fire Sunday.
A total of 224 passengers were rescued, and 23 bodies were recovered. Seventeen people are still missing. Most of the passengers were Indonesians celebrating the New Year's holiday.
Police said Tuesday that the vessel's captain, Mohamad Nali, was arrested for alleged negligence.
A search continued Tuesday for those still missing.