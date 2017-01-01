Pupil with lighter forces mass evacuation of school

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A boy setting fire to a rag with a lighter was apparently responsible for burning motorcycles which caused the evacuation of 1,500 pupils and teachers from the Taipei Municipal Xingan Elementary School, reports said Tuesday.

Around 10 a.m. on the first day of school following the New Year weekend, a row of motorcycles outside a classroom caught fire, reports said. As more black smoke erupted and explosions were heard, the school ordered the evacuation of its more than 1,500 pupils and teachers, who gathered on its athletics track, while members of staff attacked the blaze with fire extinguishers.

They found it impossible to end the fire, so the school alerted the authorities, with fire fighters spending about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze, according to media reports. A total of eight motorcycles and one bicycle went up in flames.

Investigators first dismissed a rumor that outsiders had thrown a fire bomb at the motorcycle parking, which was located inside the school area in the capital’s Daan District and only open to school staff.

A look at surveillance cameras revealed that one pupil had passed by the area at the time, and his interrogation resulted in his admission that he had been playing with a lighter. He had set fire to a rag which had been hanging from one of the motorcycles, reports said.