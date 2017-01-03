Toggle navigation
World
Economy
Editorial
Culture
Society
Politics
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Opinion
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Journal de Taiwan
漢
En
登入
保持登入
忘記密碼
登入
還不是會員嗎？
註冊會員
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
|
Home
World
BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
By Associated Press
2017/01/03 14:08
BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders,0114
Updated : 2017-01-05 11:30 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
Funeral for former politician features 50 sexy pole-dancing girls
Businesses feel pinch of new labor law amendment
Taiwan’s Eva Air among world’s 10 safest airlines
Notorious 'Evil Landlady' charged for defrauding Malaysian tourists
Taiwan declares war on fake news from China
Several new regulations take effect in Taiwan on Jan. 1
Taiwan's Jenny Huang will challenge Hawaiian Angela Lee for women's atomweight belt
Century-old Alishan Forest Railway faces threat of closure
China Airlines wins top prize at 2017 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif.
EMTs greatly moved by a little boy's thank-you note