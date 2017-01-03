  1. Home
China says some factories have violated anti-smog measures

By Associated Press
2017/01/03 13:35

A pedestrian wearing a mask looks back while passing by a slogan that reads: "If you want to go out, please take a public bus" in Beijing Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Beijing and other cities across northern and central China were shrouded in thick smog Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, prompting authorities to delay dozens of flights and close highways. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A star is twinkling above a pedestrian wearing a mask silhouetted against the city skyline shrouded in heavy smog in Beijing Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Beijing and other cities across northern and central China were shrouded in thick smog Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, prompting authorities to delay dozens of flights and close highways. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING (AP) — China's environmental ministry says an unspecified number of companies have violated measures meant to reduce smog during a period of particularly noxious pollution in the country.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection said Tuesday that 10 inspection teams had found companies resuming production despite a government ban and not complying with emission reduction measures.

A total of 24 cities are under a pollution "red alert," the highest warning level in China's four-tiered system. Some manufacturing companies are required to cut production and heavily polluting vehicles are banned from the roads.

Beijing has been on "orange alert" — the second-highest alert level — since Friday. The alert was originally due to end on Sunday, but authorities extended it for three days.

Coal-burning factories are a significant cause of China's long-standing smog.