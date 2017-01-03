NPP caucus whip vows to oust KMT in 2020 general election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - New Power Party (NPP) caucus whip Hsu Yung-ming in a recent interview said that the party has set a target of winning more than 10 of 113 seats in the Legislative Yuan, and increasing its vote share to 10 percent at the next general election in 2020.

The newly-formed NPP rose to prominence in the 2014 general election, winning five seats in the legislative elections to become the third largest party, trailing behind the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Kuomintang (KMT).

The young party, founded in early 2015 by civil activists involved in the 2014 Sunflower political movement, quickly emerged as a fresh political force next to the two major parties of DPP and KMT after the movement, projecting itself as a group committed to safeguarding civil rights for all citizens.

Explaining the party’s agenda, Hsu said in the interview that it is realistic for the NPP to win more than 10 seats at the next general election, considering that the party has maintained its share of popularity level of 10 to 15 percent among the voters since the election two years ago.

The party has started mobilizing now for the 2018 local elections, setting up district headquarters across the nation, Hsu revealed. He also said the party is aimed mainly at winning over KMT voters and ousting KMT in party polls.