Trump tweets on North Korean nukes, China trade surplus

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- In response to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's statement on Sunday that preparations for launching an ICBM have "reached the final stage," U.S. President-elect Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that "It won't happen!"

North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2017年1月2日

It is unclear whether Trump meant that he as president would take actions to prevent them from completing their ICBM program or that he did not believe the hermit kingdom was capable of successfully launching such a missile. His aids did not respond to requests for clarification.

On a televised New Year's Day speech, Kim announced, "Research and development of cutting edge arms equipment is actively progressing and ICBM rocket test launch preparation is in its last stage."

One hour later Tump sent out another tweet criticizing China for draining vast amounts of money from the U.S. in what he described as "one-sided trade," and their their failure to put more pressure on their communist ally.

China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2017年1月2日

Kim did not provide specifics on the exact date of the launch, but his birthday on Jan. 8th might be considered an auspicious date to showcase his new weapon. North Korea claimed to have successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb on Jan. 6 2016.

In response to Kim's speech, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Ann Richey-Allen urged "All states to use every available channel and means of influence to make clear to the DPRK and its enablers that launches using ballistic missile technology are unacceptable, and take steps to show there are consequences to the DPRK's unlawful conduct.

China is North Korea's primary ally and main supplier of food, arms, and energy, as such it could easily ratchet up pressure on the isolated peninsula state, however it has avoided doing so for fear of a collapse of the regime, which could lead to refugee influx and potential unification of the two Koreas under a U.S.-backed government. China did announce a temporary ban on coal imports, a key source of revenue for North Korea, a part of a U.N. Security Council resolution to deter Pyongyang from continuing its pursuit of nuclear weapons.