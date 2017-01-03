WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Liverpool's pursuit of English Premier League leader Chelsea stalled on Monday as Juergen Klopp's four-match winning run ended at Sunderland. By Rob Harris. SENT: 555 words, photos. With separates.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

CRI--AUSTRALIA-PAKISTAN

SYDNEY — Chasing a sweep of the three-match series, Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss Tuesday and chose to bat in the third test against Pakistan. SENT: 286 words. Will be updated.

SKI--SHIFFRIN'S CHANCE

ZAGREB, Croatia — If Mikaela Shiffrin wins her 27th World Cup race in Tuesday's slalom, she will match the career achievement of one of the biggest names in American ski racing history — Phil Mahre. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 635 words, photo.

FOOTBALL:

SOC-WEST HAM-MANCHESTER UNITED

LONDON — Manchester United benefited from a controversial red card and an equally debatable goal to beat 10-man West Ham 2-0 in the English Premier League on Monday, earning a sixth successive victory. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 536 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-SRI LANKA

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Dean Elgar hit a career-best 129 to guide South Africa through a demanding first day of the second test against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Monday. By Tristan Holme. SENT: 483 words, photos.

TENNIS:

TEN--ASB CLASSIC

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — After her opening match was pushed back a day because of rain, Serena Williams is expected to get her 2017 season underway on Tuesday against Pauline Parmentier at the ASB Classic. 300 words. Expected by 0900 GMT.

TEN--BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL

BRISBANE, Australia — Rafael Nadal will make his debut at the Brisbane International with a tricky first-round match against Alexandr Dolgopolov, a former finalist at the season-opening tournament. By John Pye. 400 words. Expected by 0900 GMT.

TEN--HOPMAN CUP

PERTH, Australia — The United States and Spain are unbeaten and aiming to take control of Group B when the teams meet Tuesday at the Hopman Cup. American pair CoCo Vandeweghe and Jack Sock beat Czech Republic in their opening match, and Spain is coming off a 2-1 win over host and defending champion Australia. 200 words. Expected by 1200 GMT.

TEN--QATAR OPEN

DOHA, Qatar — Defending champion Novak Djokovic had a slow start to his first match of 2017 before prevailing 7-6 (1), 6-3 over Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round of the Qatar Open on Monday. SENT: 278 words.

TEN--CHENNAI OPEN

CHENNAI, India — South Korean qualifier Chung Hyeon upset sixth-seeded Borna Coric, a finalist last year, in a 6-3, 7-5 victory in the first round of the Chennai Open on Monday. SENT: 257 words.

Other stories:

— EU--FRANCE-OBIT-JEAN VUARNET. Skier Jean Vuarnet, who struck gold with tuck position, dies. SENT: 249 words, photo.

— SBD--SNOWBOARD WORLD CUP. 2 races canceled in Russia, organizers say financial reasons. SENT: 72 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports@ap.org.