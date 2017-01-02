New work week rules may affect real GDP growth: economists

Taipei, Jan. 2 -- Newly implemented work week rules are expected to increase business costs and contribute to higher inflation, which could drag down Taiwan's gross domestic product growth, economists said Monday.



The new rules took effect on Dec. 23 after the Legislature revised the Labor Standards Act despite strong protests from labor groups, which strongly opposed cutting the number of national holidays per year from 19 to 12 in exchange for instituting the five-day work week.



Under the new rules, total maximum working hours have been reduced to 40 hours a week from 84 hours every two weeks previously, and workers are now entitled to one mandatory day off and one "flexible" rest day a week, all measures that could increase operating costs.



Employers face stiff overtime costs if they have employees work on the "flexible" day off and must provide a matching day off and overtime pay to employees for working on the mandatory day off.



Economists feel those higher costs could lead to higher prices and inflation, which could ultimately undermine real growth.



Gordon Sun (孫明德), director of the Economic Forecasting Center under the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER), is one of the economists who expressed concern about the economic impact of the new rules.



Sun acknowledged that the new work week rules are aimed at giving workers more rest time, which could lead them to spend more during their breaks, but he felt the increase in costs faced by businesses would more than offset the benefits of more spending by employees.



Labor Minister Kuo Fong-yu (郭芳煜) admitted that the new work week rules will raise operating costs but argued that they would be offset by the increased productivity of better-rested workers and more competitive companies.



Norman Yin (殷乃平), a professor with the Department of Money and Banking at National Chengchi University, contended that the higher costs would likely lead many companies to increase the prices of their products.



In fact, several food chains have already announced price hikes to reflect the higher operating costs caused by the need to hire more workers to meet the new work week rules.



Among them, Bafang Yunji International Co. (八方雲集), one of the largest dumpling chain operators in Taiwan, said it has decided to raise its prices by up to 20 percent, while Formosa Chang (鬍鬚張), a famous braised pork rice (魯肉飯) vendor here, has also hiked prices on 13 of its items by up to 12 percent.



Also citing higher operating costs, some clinics in Taiwan said they have raised their registration fees by NT$30 (US$0.93)-NT$50 for each patient.



Yin said that as inflation picks up, real GDP growth in Taiwan will be affected accordingly, and he urged the government to come up with measures to counter inflation and ease its impact on the economy.



In late November, the government predicted Taiwan's GDP growth in 2017 to be 1.87 percent, little changed from the 1.88 percent growth forecast for 2017 made in August. It also projected inflation in 2017 at 0.78 percent.