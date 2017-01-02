BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

SKOREA-POLITICS — South Korean were working to bring home the daughter of the confidante of impeached President Park Geun-hye after her arrest in Denmark. Sent 150 words, photos.

INDIA-VOTING — India's top court ruled that election candidates cannot use religion or caste to seek votes, describing them as corrupt practices under electoral laws. Sent 210 words, photos.

THAILAND-CRASH — A van and a pickup collided and caught fire on a highway in eastern Thailand, killing 25 people. Sent 140 words, photos.

MYANMAR-ROHINGYA — Myanmar's government has vowed to take action against police officers shown beating villagers in a video circulating online. Sent 310 words.

CHINA-SMOG — Beijing and other Chinese cities were shrouded in thick smog, prompting authorities to delay dozens of flights and close highways. Sent 310 words, photos.

INDONESIA-SHIP FIRE — A search resumed for 17 people reported missing after a ferry fire off the coast of Indonesia's capital that left at least 23 dead. By Ali Kotarumalos. Sent 490 words, photos.

THE WEEK THAT WAS IN ASIA-PHOTO GALLERY — Editor selections from the past week in Asia. Sent 250 words, photos.

SPORTS:

INDIA-BCCI REFORMS — The Supreme Court ordered two of India's most powerful cricket administrators to be removed from their posts for failing to make reforms, and said it would appoint its own committee to carry out recommended changes. By Ashok Sharma. Sent 430 words.

BUSINESS:

SKOREA-SAMSUNG-HYUNDAI MOTOR — The executives of Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor said their businesses would face increased uncertainties due to growing protectionism. By Youkyung Lee. Sent 220 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is Christie Hampton. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.