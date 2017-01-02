Number of patients triples on New Year’s Eve: Hospital

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - As New Year’s Eve revelers flocked to Taipei’s Xinyi District to marvel at the Taipei 101’s annual fireworks extravaganza, hospitals nearby have recorded a surge in the number of patients on the last day of 2016.

According to Taipei Medical University Hospital, which is located near Taipei 101, the demand for accident and emergency services had tripled on the evening of Dec 31 and into the next morning, with most of the patients being young men and women suffering from alcohol-related medical problems or crowd-related injuries.

Tung’s MetroHarbor Hospital in Taichung City also reported a dramatic surge in the number of patients seeking for medical services during the New Year's Eve celebrations, with most of them the result of excessive drinking, the hospital said.

Lu Li-hua, CEO of the Tung’s Taichung MetroHarbor Hospital’s Emergency Center, said that the hospital is preparing for yet another influx of new patients as flu and cold season usually peaks during Lunar New Year.

As temperatures tend to fluctuate in January and well into the Spring Festival, hospital authorities have advised the public to keep warm, eat well and avoid binge-eating during the Lunar New Year holiday in order to keep from getting sick.