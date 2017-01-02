Owner of deceased cat looks for original owner to say ‘thank you’

A pet owner whose cat died the other day has posted an article on an online cat forum looking for the cat’s original owner and wishing to tell him the cat had died after living happily for 13 years.

Vodkaalice asked forum users who live in Taichung City to help her find LaLa’s original owner. Vodkaalice said she saw a post on Yahoo by the original owner that said his female cat had given birth to many kittens, which he was giving away for adoption. Vodkaalice said she took a bus from Kaohisung to Taichung and met with the owner near the Taichung train station, adding that in the end she selected LaLa. But as her Yahoo account was stolen, she has since lost contact with the original owner.

LaLa was born on April 18, 2004, according to her.

Vodkaalice said she wishes to tell LaLa's original owner that the cat died on Dec 31, 2016, adding,“I wish to say ‘thank you’ to him because he let LaLa live with us for 13 years and that LaLa lived very happily in our home…all the family members have loved him for 13 years!”

In the end of the post, Vodkaalice attached a letter that she wrote to LaLa, in which she described that it seems like it was only yesterday to look at his healthy, chubby figure, happy look and charming manner, but that an acute kidney failure took him away. Sadness permeates the writing.

In the letter, referring the cat as her son, Vodkaalice said, “Mother loves you so much and thanks you for becoming my son! No matter how much I hated to leave you, I still have to let you go…Hope you won’t feel painful in another world. Drink more water and eat more!... Mother hopes we will become a family again!...In the end, you must remember that I love you so much.”

Netizens distributed her post to other online cat clubs in an attempt to help her find the original owner.

