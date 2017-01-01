National Immigration Agency (NIA) celebrates its 10th anniversary Monday, inviting foreign residents and Taiwan-born immigrants to share the joy. A ten layers jello cake made by Vietnamese spouses was given as a birthday cake to send their best wishes.

The NIA was restructured from The Entry and Exit, and Immigration Agency, Ministry of the Interior in 2007, managing the task and project of border security management, the prevention of human trafficking, Cross-Strait Joint Fight against crime and mutual legal assistance agreement, immigration laws, visa of foreign nationals, immigration care counseling, etc.

Many famous Taiwan-born immigrant bloggers were invited to the anniversary celebration, including Michelle Wojtkowiak, Lindy Mei, Michelle Karch.

Participants send their best “birthday “wishes to NIA and hope to invite more foreign tourists to travel to Taiwan and experience the beauty of Formosa.