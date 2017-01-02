First meteor shower of 2017 set to light up night sky on Jan 3

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Get ready to embrace the first meteor shower of 2017 as the Quadrantids are expected to peak on the evening of Jan 3, one of the briefest but most robust celestial displays of the year.

According to the Taipei Astronomical Museum, the Quadrantids’ peak will come at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, while the prime time for viewing the shower will fall between midnight and the hours before dawn on Jan 4.

The annual shower is forecast to put up a show with up to 120 meteors flying by an hour, and without the moon’s interference this year, viewing conditions are expected to be excellent, the museum said.

The Quadrantids get their name from an obsolete constellation known as "Quadrans Muralis,” which were first seen in 1825.

To get the best view of the shower, the museum has recommended high-standing mountains over 2,000 meters high, or dark rural locations away from light pollution.

However, the Quadrantids will only peak for a few hours, so make sure you don’t miss out on one of the greatest celestial events this year.