  1. Home
  2. World

17 still missing after Indonesia boat fire kills 23

By ALI KOTARUMALOS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2017/01/02 16:37

A paramedic collects DNA sample from a family member to help identify the victims of Sunday's ferry fire, at the main police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Zahro Express, a ferry carrying more than 200 Indonesians celebrating the New Year holiday caught fire off Jakarta Sunday killing more than 20 people and injuring dozens others. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

A family member weeps as she waits for the identification process of the victims of Sunday's ferry fire, at the main police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Zahro Express, a ferry carrying more than 200 Indonesians celebrating the New Year holiday caught fire off Jakarta Sunday killing more than 20 people and injuring dozens others. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Rescuers search for victims from the wreckage of a ferry that caught fire off the coast of Jakarta after it was docked at Muara Angke Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. The vessel was carrying more than 230 people from the port to Tidung, a resort island in the Kepulauan Seribu chain, when it caught fire, officials said. (AP Photo/Rhana Ananda)

Rescuers search for victims from the wreckage of a ferry that caught fire off the coast of Jakarta after it was docked at Muara Angke Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. The vessel was carrying more than 230 people from the port to Tidung, a resort island in the Kepulauan Seribu chain, when it caught fire, officials said. (AP Photo/Rhana Ananda)

A man sits near the wreckage of a ferry that caught fire off the coast of Jakarta, at Muara Angke Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. The vessel was carrying more than 230 people from Jakarta's port of Muara Angke to Tidung, a resort island in the Kepulauan Seribu chain, when it caught fire, officials said. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

A man inspects the wreckage of a ferry that caught fire off the coast of Jakarta, at Muara Angke Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. The vessel was carrying more than 230 people from Jakarta's port of Muara Angke to Tidung, a resort island in the Kepulauan Seribu chain, when it caught fire, officials said. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

People inspect charred personal belongings of the passengers of a ferry that caught fire off the coast of Jakarta, at Muara Angke Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. The vessel was carrying more than 230 people from Jakarta's port of Muara Angke to Tidung, a resort island in the Kepulauan Seribu chain, when it caught fire, officials said. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

People inspect the wreckage of a ferry that caught fire off the coast of Jakarta, at Muara Angke Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. The vessel was carrying more than 230 people from Jakarta's port of Muara Angke to Tidung, a resort island in the Kepulauan Seribu chain, when it caught fire, officials said. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A search resumed Monday for 17 people reported missing after a ferry fire off the coast of Indonesia's capital that left at least 23 dead, officials said.

The victims died Sunday when the vessel, Zahro Express, carrying more than 260 people from a port near Jakarta to Tidung, a resort island in the Kepulauan Seribu chain, caught fire, officials said. Most of the passengers were Indonesians celebrating the New Year holiday, according to local media reports.

Dito, an official from the Jakarta Search and Rescue Agency, said at least five ships and a number of speedboats and rubber boats were deployed in the search.

Of the 224 passengers who were rescued, 32 were being treated at three hospitals, said Dito, who uses a single name.

Seply Madreta, an official from the Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency, said the fire gutted about half the vessel, and that 23 bodies had been recovered.

Twenty bodies that were found inside the vessel were burned beyond recognition and were transferred to a police hospital for identification, said Col. Umar Shahab of the Jakarta police health department.

Witnesses told MetroTV that the fire broke out about 15 minutes after the ferry left the port of Muara Angke.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Some passengers told local media that they first saw smoke coming from the ferry's engine.

The director for sea transportation, Tonny Budiono, said the initial suspicion was that the fire was "most probably caused by a short circuit in the engine room."

He told a news conference the short circuit might have led to the fuel tank exploding.

TV footage showed people in the water with the ferry in flames in the background. A woman in the water can be heard screaming "Ya Allah! Ya Allah!" or "Oh God! Oh God!"

Another woman told the TV station that she and other passengers were rescued by a small boat.

Despite the high number of people who were rescued, the ferry's manifest showed that only 100 were registered as passengers, along with six crewmen, said Denny Wahyu Haryanto, head of the Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency. He said the vessel's captain was under police investigation over the incident.

Ferry accidents are common in Indonesia, the world's largest archipelagic nation, with more than 17,000 islands. Many accidents are blamed on lax regulation of boat services.