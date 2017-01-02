Lake Jiaming to be off limits for 3 months starting Jan 5

Lake Jiaming, dubbed as “Angel’s Tears” by hikers, will be off limits for about three months, starting Jan 5 to allow the natural ecology and wildlife in the area to recover from adverse impact caused by hikers during the year.

Lake Jiaming is located at an altitude of 3,310m on the southern section of the Central Mountains in Taitung County.

The Taitung Forest District Office (TFDO) said the Lake Jiaming National Trail, which is located in an important resting area for the wildlife, along with the cabins and camping grounds along the trail, will be closed from Jan 5 to Mar 31 of this year. The trail will also be off limits to one-day hikers during this period.

To control the impact by hikers, in 2016, the number of hikers who registered for cabins and camping grounds was capped at 176 every day, and the number of one-day hikers allowed was 20 daily, the TFDO said.

However, the amount of garbage left by visitors has not decreased and leftovers dumped around the cabins have frequently attracted Formosan black bears to the cabins to look for foods, the office said, urging hikers to pack all their foods and leftovers when they leave and bring them down the mountains.

For information regarding the trail, please visit the trail website or the Taiwan Forest Recreation website. For information regarding cabin permits and entry permits, please call the TFDO at 089-324121, ext. 705, 713, or 715 during office hours.