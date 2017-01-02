Taiwan studying feasibility of closing Songshan Airport in Taipei

Taipei, Jan. 2 -- Taiwan's transportation ministry has commissioned a feasibility study into whether Songshan Airport in Taipei should be closed and its flights moved the country's main international airport in Taoyuan.



The study is focused on "technical" issues, such as whether Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport should be categorized as a dedicated international airport or one that accommodates both international and domestic flights, and also the impact of expanding its services, the ministry said.



Commissioned by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, the study is being carried out by the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) and Taoyuan International Airport Corp. and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.



It will also examine whether the Taoyuan airport will be able to handle the additional flights if Songshan Airport is closed.



Currently, the Taoyuan airport handles about 50 international and regional flights per hour, while Songshan Airport handles fewer than 20 per hour, some of which are regional flights.



Since the 2015 crash of a passenger plane in Taipei's Nankang District shortly after takeoff from Songshan Airport, there have been calls for the closure of the airport in the city's downtown area over safety concerns.



When the plane plunged into the Keelung River in Taipei, 43 of the 58 people on board were killed, 15 were injured, and two people in a taxi that was clipped by the wing of the falling plane were also injured.



Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has been one on the people calling for the closure of Songshan Airport and the relocation of its services to the international airport in Taoyuan. The city government has said it plans to turn the land into a park.



The urban renewal argument has been supported by Feng Cheng-min (馮正民), a professor in the Department of Transportation & Logistics Management at National Chiao Tung University, but he also noted that it would take more time for Taipei residents to get to an airport.



He also said the third runway at the Taoyuan airport would have to be completed before the operations of Songshan airport could be relocated there.



The Taoyuan airport runway is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, five years ahead of schedule, while a new airport MRT line between Taipei and Taoyuan is likely to begin operations in the next few weeks, offering faster travel between the country's capital and its main gateway.



But even with those facilities in place, there would still be the challenges of managing air traffic at the busy Taoyuan airport if it has to handle both jetliners and turboprop aircraft, according senior air traffic control officers.



They noted that the Taoyuan airport currently handles only jetliners, while Songshan Airport accommodates some turboprop aircraft.



Meanwhile, Alex Lu (盧衍良), an assistant professor at the Department of Air Transportation at Kainan University, said the concerns about the safety of Songshan Airport were being overplayed and he cited Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States as examples of countries with airports in metropolitan areas.