NFL Playoff Schedule

Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 7

Oakland at Houston

Detroit at Seattle

Sunday, Jan. 8

Miami at Pittsburgh

N.Y. Giants at Green Bay

Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 14

Seattle, Green Bay or N.Y. Giants at Atlanta

Houston, Oakland or Miami at New England

Sunday, Jan. 15

Pittsburgh, Houston or Oakland at Kansas City

Green Bay, N.Y. Giants or Detroit at Dallas