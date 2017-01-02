NFL Playoff Schedule

|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 7
Oakland at Houston
Detroit at Seattle
|Sunday, Jan. 8
Miami at Pittsburgh
N.Y. Giants at Green Bay
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 14
Seattle, Green Bay or N.Y. Giants at Atlanta
Houston, Oakland or Miami at New England
|Sunday, Jan. 15
Pittsburgh, Houston or Oakland at Kansas City
Green Bay, N.Y. Giants or Detroit at Dallas
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 22
|AFC
|NFC
|Pro Bowl
|Sunday, Jan. 29
|At Orlando, Florida
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 5
|At Houston