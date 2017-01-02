  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Playoff Schedule

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2017/01/02 13:07
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 7

Oakland at Houston

Detroit at Seattle

Sunday, Jan. 8

Miami at Pittsburgh

N.Y. Giants at Green Bay

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 14

Seattle, Green Bay or N.Y. Giants at Atlanta

Houston, Oakland or Miami at New England

Sunday, Jan. 15

Pittsburgh, Houston or Oakland at Kansas City

Green Bay, N.Y. Giants or Detroit at Dallas

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 22
AFC
NFC
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 29
At Orlando, Florida
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 5
At Houston